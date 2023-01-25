Electric cooperative working to keep lights on ahead of winter storm

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The next 24 hours will be busy for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) as the winter storms move in.

Power crews throughout Northeast Arkansas are preparing for winter weather that could cause power outages.

NAEC provides power to portions of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Marion, Sharp, and Stone Counties. The CEO, Mel Coleman says that heavy snow could cause some problems.

“The worst thing for us is ice. We all remember the ice storm of 2009. Second to that is a heavy snow.” Coleman said. “If we get somewhere around eight inches to twelve inches, we’re going to have some issues.”

Crews will be working around the clock should something happen.

Coleman says outages could occur tonight, but he isn’t expecting anything widespread.

“I’m not expecting a lot of outages tonight. I think we could have some. I think if we get somewhere in excess of eight inches of snow, we’re going to have some outages”, Coleman added. “I don’t think we’re going to see anything widespread, but I do think if we get significant heavy wet snow, we’re going to have some outages, and hopefully, they’ll be short-lived.”

Coleman explained if you’re an NAEC member and your power goes out, notify the cooperative.

“Call us. We’re on duty 24/7. Hopefully, we’ll have somebody answering the phone. If we’ve got thousands of people without power, which I don’t expect, it may take a while to get in.”

To view NAEC’s outage viewer, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.