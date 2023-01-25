Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Funeral arrangements set for Tyre Nichols; Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in...
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements are set for Tyre Nichols, the man who died days after a confrontation with police.

The funeral will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Church officials say Reverend Al Sharpton will be on hand to deliver a eulogy.

Five Memphis police officers were terminated following Nichols’ death, and two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of another internal investigation.

Family members and attorneys got the chance to review the footage Monday before it was publicly released. They also met with Memphis police.

Officials have said the footage will not be released publicly until after the internal investigation is released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counties currently under a Winter Storm Warning or Watch.
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8
Traffic alert
Multiple vehicles stalled on highway, road shut down
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather.
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
Investigators arrested 49-year-old Harvey John Taylor on the evening of Jan. 23 at a home in...
Two arrested in connection with sheriff’s office employee’s murder
The store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1...
Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro

Latest News

The Beck Center for Veterans at A-State is collecting data to help prevent veterans from...
Beck Center at A-State in search of volunteers
“Justice in Jacksonport 1885″ will be hosted at Jacksonport State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11...
Historical mock trial and dinner comes to Jacksonport
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative crews were working Wednesday afternoon west of Mammoth...
Thousands without power following winter storm
Registration is underway for the 2023 Duck Classic Youth Hunt on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Midday Interview: 2023 Duck Classic Youth Hunt