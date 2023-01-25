Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Highway 63 temporarily shut down

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather.
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather.

According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down.

Many vehicles and 18-wheelers are reported as being stuck and blocking the highway.

Learn more at idrivearkansas.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counties currently under a Winter Storm Warning or Watch.
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8
A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
Woman seeks treatment after being shot.
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all drivers to be aware of changing road...
MoDOT prepares for wintry Wednesday commute
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County
On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson...
Woman dies after being struck by pickup
A half-mile section of Interstate 555 in Craighead County is closed for emergency repairs.
UPDATE: Part of I-555 reopened following emergency repairs