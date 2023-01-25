Highway 63 temporarily shut down

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather.

According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down.

Many vehicles and 18-wheelers are reported as being stuck and blocking the highway.

