Historical mock trial and dinner comes to Jacksonport

JACKSONPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - “Justice in Jacksonport 1885″ will be hosted at Jacksonport State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. The audience members will enjoy a catered meal and participate in the mock trial playing roles in the trial.

According to a news release, the mock trial will be based on an actual trial that took place in 1885 in the Jacksonport courtroom. Phillip Hott accused his wife of adultery and wants a divorce, but only the jury can decide if Mrs. Hott is guilty or not.

The event requires a minimum of 25 participants and a maximum of 42. The registration deadline is Feb. 6 and costs $30 per participant.

To register for the event call 870-523-2143 or email jacksonport@arkansas.com.

