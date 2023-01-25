Energy Alert
Keeping your heart safe after the snow storm

A cardiologist says people should be mindful when clearing snow.
A cardiologist says people should be mindful when clearing snow.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A cardiologist says people should be mindful when clearing and shoveling snow.

When heavy snow falls, a small amount can be heavy. Dr. Babar Khan, a cardiologist at Cardiology Associates of Northeast Arkansas said picking up large amounts of it with a shovel can put a lot of strain on the heart.

“Your blood vessels are already kind of narrowed down, which we call constricted because of the lower temperatures, the colder weather so your heart has to be stronger and much faster,” he said.

Dr. Khan said those who are typically active probably won’t have a problem and the heart might even consider the activity a workout. His concern was for those who have heart conditions.

“Bad cholesterol, their positioning in the arteries of the heart and unstable plaque. Where they tend to rupture and fall on a blood clot in the heart. Those are the patients who get the most affected by exerting themselves too much, especially when they’re out of shape,” he said.

He said if someone must go out to shovel snow to keep some things in mind.

“Try to keep yourself warm and hydrated and do not try to shovel too much, early mornings especially, when the temperatures are too low and if you have to, please ask for help,” he said.

