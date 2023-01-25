Manila man arrested for sexual indecency with a child

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A 32-year-old, Manila man was arrested for sexual indecency with a child on Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to the Manila Police Department, Lance Parks was arrested after a 7-year-old victim told her family that Parks had been making them touch his “no-no square” and watch sexual videos.

The family of the victim contacted MPD on Jan. 21 and Parks was arrested the next day.

