Students say they were not surprised by this month’s Teacher of the Month

STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - From the shop to the farm, a teacher in Strawberry, Ark. uses each day to guide students in what some may say is an unconventional way to teach.

Her students are appreciative of just how much they are able to do in this teacher’s class.

A trip to Hillcrest High School was full of surprises. One of the teachers at the high school had not one, but three classrooms. One of which was outdoors.

With multiple classrooms sometimes it may be hard to find Breanna Durham or ‘Ms. Bre’ as she is known to her students at Hillcrest High School.

But once we found her, she was surprised about why we were looking for her.

“Are you Breana? Mrs. Bre? You are KAIT’s teacher of the month,” said reporter Imani Williams.

KAIT’s December Teacher of the Month, Breanna Durham, completely surprised with the award said, “Really? I’m going to cry”.

“A lot of times I might be hard to find because there are a lot of areas I might be running around,” said Durham after the surprise.

She teaches agriculture and art, so sometimes she is in the shop with students or on the farm with the animals.

But wherever she is, her students say she is always where they need her.

“You have classmates, drama, high school, the typical stuff. You have so many different teachers seeing so many different students, but it’s nice to have one that is so personal and really cares about what you are going to do after high school,” said Brooklyn Penn, an 11th-grade student at the school

“Anything we have going on she will give us time. She will talk to us when we need to be talked to. She makes us laugh all the time because she is really goofy. She is just really fun to be around,” added Brayden Oliver, an 11th-grade student.

“It is obvious in everything she shares that she is invested in getting all students involved. Students from every walk of life. She finds a way to include every student that walks through the halls of the school... She is a true inspiration to not only the students but the school. She is the very definition of teacher of the month. Choose her. Walk into her classroom and you will be blown away by what she does,”

Durham spent the past six years at the school, in multiple roles. But she says her current role as the agriculture teacher is her favorite.

“Everybody has a place down here in Ag. and whenever I teach art as well. I definitely try to incorporate that in all my classes,” she says.

Her class is hands-on to give students a different classroom experience.

“I love the kids,” said Durham. “I try to find stuff that they’re interested in and they can take that forward whenever they get out of high school.”

Whether her students are calling her ‘Ms. Bre’ or ‘Llama Mama’. She was given that nickname after adopting a number of llamas.

She said she is proud to be their teacher.

“I try to show them love and respect and you have a purpose here,” said Durham.

Her students even said they were more surprised to see our news crew than to know she was chosen as Teacher of the Month.

“It’s not surprising knowing her character,” said Penn.

“It’s just weird that it is here at this school, but for what she does in class and outside of class with every kid even if they are not taking her classes. She definitely deserved it,” said Oliver.

Williams asked Durham what makes her come to class every day. She said, “Every day, those smiles. I love getting kids to smile and laugh. They may say I’m, I am goofy at times.”

To nominate your favorite teacher click here to submit your nomination.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.