Thousands without power following winter storm

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 54,776 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night.(Arkansas Electric Cooperatives)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes.

As of 7:30 a.m., Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 54,776 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night.

The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was the hardest hit, reporting 25,488 members without electricity. In Baxter County alone, 12,486 customers were without power.

The AEC reported customers in the following counties in Northeast Arkansas were without power:

  • Baxter: 12,486
  • Cleburne: 27
  • Craighead: 1
  • Cross: 1
  • Fulton: 5,696
  • Independence: 5
  • Izard: 3,973
  • Jackson: 1
  • Lawrence: 763
  • Randolph: 19
  • Sharp: 2,507
  • Stone: 227
  • Woodruff: 486

Entergy Arkansas also reported 29,492 customers were without power. The hardest hit counties included:

  • Baxter: 1,361
  • Fulton: 805
  • Independence: 3,203
  • Izard: 1,892
  • Lawrence: 16
  • Sharp: 2,122
  • Stone: 1,807

To report power outages:

Clay County Electric Cooperative:

Craighead Electric Cooperative:

Entergy Arkansas:

  • 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)
  • Sign up for text message alerts, click here

Farmers Electric Cooperative:

  • 870-523-3691

Jonesboro City Water & Light:

Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:

  • 1-800-439-4563

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:

  • Baxter County - 870-425-2141
  • Fulton County - 870-895-3221
  • Izard County - 870-670-5600
  • Sharp County - 870-994-2191
  • Report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here.

Osceola Municipal Light & Power

  • (870) 563-5245

Paragould Light Water and Cable

  • (870) 239-7700

Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer

  • (870) 598-3208

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

