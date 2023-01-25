Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes.
As of 7:30 a.m., Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 54,776 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night.
The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was the hardest hit, reporting 25,488 members without electricity. In Baxter County alone, 12,486 customers were without power.
The AEC reported customers in the following counties in Northeast Arkansas were without power:
- Baxter: 12,486
- Cleburne: 27
- Craighead: 1
- Cross: 1
- Fulton: 5,696
- Independence: 5
- Izard: 3,973
- Jackson: 1
- Lawrence: 763
- Randolph: 19
- Sharp: 2,507
- Stone: 227
- Woodruff: 486
Entergy Arkansas also reported 29,492 customers were without power. The hardest hit counties included:
- Baxter: 1,361
- Fulton: 805
- Independence: 3,203
- Izard: 1,892
- Lawrence: 16
- Sharp: 2,122
- Stone: 1,807
To report power outages:
Clay County Electric Cooperative:
- 1-800-521-2450
- Report via text message by clicking here
Craighead Electric Cooperative:
- 1-888-771-7772
- Register for text messaging services, click here
- · Outage map
- 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)
- Sign up for text message alerts, click here
- 870-523-3691
- (870) 930-3300
- Outage map
Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:
- 1-800-439-4563
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:
- Baxter County - 870-425-2141
- Fulton County - 870-895-3221
- Izard County - 870-670-5600
- Sharp County - 870-994-2191
- Report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here.
Osceola Municipal Light & Power
- (870) 563-5245
Paragould Light Water and Cable
- (870) 239-7700
Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer
- (870) 598-3208
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.