Thousands without power following winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes.

As of 7:30 a.m., Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 54,776 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night.

The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was the hardest hit, reporting 25,488 members without electricity. In Baxter County alone, 12,486 customers were without power.

The AEC reported customers in the following counties in Northeast Arkansas were without power:

Baxter: 12,486

Cleburne: 27

Craighead: 1

Cross: 1

Fulton: 5,696

Independence: 5

Izard: 3,973

Jackson: 1

Lawrence: 763

Randolph: 19

Sharp: 2,507

Stone: 227

Woodruff: 486

Entergy Arkansas also reported 29,492 customers were without power. The hardest hit counties included:

Baxter: 1,361

Fulton: 805

Independence: 3,203

Izard: 1,892

Lawrence: 16

Sharp: 2,122

Stone: 1,807

To report power outages:

Clay County Electric Cooperative:

1-800-521-2450

Report via text message by clicking here

Craighead Electric Cooperative:

Entergy Arkansas:

1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)

click here Sign up for text message alerts,

Farmers Electric Cooperative:

870-523-3691

Jonesboro City Water & Light:

Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:

1-800-439-4563

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:

Baxter County - 870-425-2141

Fulton County - 870-895-3221

Izard County - 870-670-5600

Sharp County - 870-994-2191

Report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here

Osceola Municipal Light & Power

(870) 563-5245

Paragould Light Water and Cable

(870) 239-7700

Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer

(870) 598-3208

