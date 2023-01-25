Traffic stop leads to man’s arrest for child sexual assault

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A stop for a defective license plate light ended with a Poinsett County man in police custody on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child.

On the night of Jan. 15, Deputy Takeem Bowman stopped 33-year-old Brad Westbrook of Lepanto for driving without a license plate light.

According to the incident report, Westbrook had a child with him whom he identified as his offspring. It was later determined Westbrook was not the father.

The victim reportedly told investigators Westbrook had been holding them against their will and refused to let them contact or see their parents.

According to the report, deputies took Westbrook into custody and he agreed to a Mirandized interview.

“Westbrook stated that the juvenile did not want to stay home and that he felt that it was okay to keep [them],” the report stated. He denied not letting the victim speak to their parents.

“Westbrook denied any sexual contact and stated that he just thought he was helping [the victim],” the report said.

The victim, however, later told investigators that they had been sexually active with Westbrook.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Poinsett County District Court Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause to charge Westbrook with fourth-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Westbrook is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash-only bond awaiting arraignment on Feb. 22.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.