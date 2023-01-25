Energy Alert
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for parts of Region 8 as heavy snow makes its way to our area.

Temperatures will begin to drop after sundown.
Temperatures will begin to drop after sundown.(KAIT-TV)
Some places, especially in the higher elevations, could receive 4-6 inches of snow.
Some places, especially in the higher elevations, could receive 4-6 inches of snow.(KAIT-TV)

“In the higher elevations, we could see even more,” he added. “Not everyone is going to see snow. The places with Winter Storm Warnings are the most likely place to find snow.”

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan echoed Passmore’s forecast, adding that “This snow will be wet, with big flakes that stick to trees.”

That wet snow could also stick to power lines, causing possible outages.

By 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, snow had already begun falling in western Arkansas and covering the roads.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation stated it had snow plows out, clearing the highways.

To help motorists who might become stranded, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard to assist state police. The troops will work with Troop L in northwest Arkansas from Tuesday, Jan. 24, until road conditions improve and their help is no longer needed.

Tuesday’s news release did not say if more troops will be activated in other parts of the state already under Winter Storm Warnings, including parts of Northeast Arkansas.

For the latest road conditions, follow these links:

