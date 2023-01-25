Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for parts of Region 8 as heavy snow makes its way to our area.

9PM Update: Craighead and Jackson counties have been added to the Winter Weather Advisory. Independence and Cleburne counties are now under the Winter Storm Warning. #ARWX #MOWX pic.twitter.com/flNF0DZz7B — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) January 25, 2023

Temperatures will begin to drop after sundown. (KAIT-TV)

Some places, especially in the higher elevations, could receive 4-6 inches of snow. (KAIT-TV)

“In the higher elevations, we could see even more,” he added. “Not everyone is going to see snow. The places with Winter Storm Warnings are the most likely place to find snow.”

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan echoed Passmore’s forecast, adding that “This snow will be wet, with big flakes that stick to trees.”

That wet snow could also stick to power lines, causing possible outages.

Snow is falling in western Arkansas, near Y City.



ARDOT crews are out plowing the roads. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Z2uMHQkxpK — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) January 24, 2023

By 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, snow had already begun falling in western Arkansas and covering the roads.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation stated it had snow plows out, clearing the highways.

To help motorists who might become stranded, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard to assist state police. The troops will work with Troop L in northwest Arkansas from Tuesday, Jan. 24, until road conditions improve and their help is no longer needed.

Tuesday’s news release did not say if more troops will be activated in other parts of the state already under Winter Storm Warnings, including parts of Northeast Arkansas.

For the latest road conditions, follow these links:

Watch the Region 8 StormTEAM on-air and online

Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC.

Newscasts are available over the air, on cable and satellite where available, on kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets.

To install or update the Region 8 News and StormTeam apps, search KAIT in your mobile marketplace or click here.

Then watch Region 8 News from any device with either the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 StormTeam app, plus Region 8 News on its Roku channel, on Amazon Firestick, or on AppleTV installed on connected TVs (CTV).

Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.