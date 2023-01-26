Energy Alert
Accidental shooting in Jonesboro turned into investigation

Jonesboro police arrested 20-year-old Bryauna Wright after they say she lied about getting shot...
Jonesboro police arrested 20-year-old Bryauna Wright after they say she lied about getting shot in a drive-by.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police filed false report charges against a victim who originally told police she was shot in a drive-by near Vine Street and West Monroe Avenue on Monday.

According to the police report, 20-year-old Bryauna Wright was shot in the leg at a home on West Monroe. When she showed up at the hospital, she told police she was shot in a drive-by.

After further investigation, police discovered that Wright was shot when her girlfriend, Adaria Hollings was taking the gun out of Wright’s pocket. Wright asked Hollings to take the gun from her pocket, and when Hollings did, the gun went off.

JPD determined that Wright was a felon on probation.

She was charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and with filing a false report with a law enforcement agency after giving a false testimony to hide the fact that she owned the firearm.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

