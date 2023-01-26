Accidental shooting in Jonesboro turned into investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police filed false report charges against a victim who originally told police she was shot in a drive-by near Vine Street and West Monroe Avenue on Monday.

According to the police report, 20-year-old Bryauna Wright was shot in the leg at a home on West Monroe. When she showed up at the hospital, she told police she was shot in a drive-by.

After further investigation, police discovered that Wright was shot when her girlfriend, Adaria Hollings was taking the gun out of Wright’s pocket. Wright asked Hollings to take the gun from her pocket, and when Hollings did, the gun went off.

JPD determined that Wright was a felon on probation.

She was charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and with filing a false report with a law enforcement agency after giving a false testimony to hide the fact that she owned the firearm.

