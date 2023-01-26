Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Biden administration focuses on renter protections

Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.
Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a third of Americans rent their homes.

The Biden administration is aiming to protect renters with a multi-agency approach.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will look into potential limits on rent hikes, while the Housing Department will work on rental assistance properties and public housing.

It will propose giving people who miss a rent payment at those places 30 days’ notice before ending their leases.

Other agencies will focus on background check methods and credit report accuracy.

The White House outlines its guiding principles in what’s being called a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights.”

Evictions disproportionately affect Black women and their children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1...
Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather.
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative crews were working Wednesday afternoon west of Mammoth...
Thousands without power following winter storm
A 32-year-old, Manila man was arrested for sexual indecency with a child on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Manila man arrested for sexual indecency with a child
Poinsett County District Court Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause to charge 33-year-old Brad...
Traffic stop leads to man’s arrest for child sexual assault

Latest News

An overturned semi-truck has stalled traffic on one Northeast Arkansas highway.
Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler rollover shuts down traffic
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
Chief: Officers’ actions in Tyre Nichols’ arrest ‘inhumane’
FILE - The exterior of a Sam's Club is pictured. The nation’s largest retailer, based in...
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to add 30 stores in next few years
Allen Booker, 39, is being held without bond after Crittenden County sheriff's investigators...
Man accused of killing woman, setting house on fire