College sees increase in skill worker program as potential shortage approaches

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - As many political leaders call for a conversion to electric power, an electrician shortage might be on the way if it’s not already here.

A new study found current electricians are booked days and weeks out, and the need for more is dire.

ASU Newport’s Energy Technology Control program helps to address the worker shortage.

Through the program, students get hands-on learning experience through the program for HVAC, electrician work, and other things.

Program Instructor Mark Constant said numbers a few semesters ago dropped off.

“Last fall and the spring before that, I think we were coming out of covid, and people didn’t know what the expectations in education were,” Constant said. “In class, out of class, in seat, or at home. There were a couple of semesters there that were lighter than usual, but we’re picking back up.”

This semester, Constant said the numbers are promising.

“We have 24 students in our program this spring. We usually run 24-28.”

He says with so many things relying on electric power now, he doesn’t doubt the shortage.

“If you check with industry, they’ll already tell you there is a shortage. There is a shortage of skilled labor,” Constant explained. “All the skilled trade industries are, I won’t necessarily say they’re running behind, but they’re not running ahead either. There are opportunities in all of them.”

The study said the title of an electrician could soon be labeled a hot job in the next few years.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.