Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

College sees increase in skill worker program as potential shortage approaches

A new study found current electricians are booked days and weeks out, and the need for more is...
A new study found current electricians are booked days and weeks out, and the need for more is dire.(ASU Newport)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - As many political leaders call for a conversion to electric power, an electrician shortage might be on the way if it’s not already here.

A new study found current electricians are booked days and weeks out, and the need for more is dire.

ASU Newport’s Energy Technology Control program helps to address the worker shortage.

Through the program, students get hands-on learning experience through the program for HVAC, electrician work, and other things.

Program Instructor Mark Constant said numbers a few semesters ago dropped off.

“Last fall and the spring before that, I think we were coming out of covid, and people didn’t know what the expectations in education were,” Constant said. “In class, out of class, in seat, or at home. There were a couple of semesters there that were lighter than usual, but we’re picking back up.”

This semester, Constant said the numbers are promising.

“We have 24 students in our program this spring. We usually run 24-28.”

He says with so many things relying on electric power now, he doesn’t doubt the shortage.

“If you check with industry, they’ll already tell you there is a shortage. There is a shortage of skilled labor,” Constant explained. “All the skilled trade industries are, I won’t necessarily say they’re running behind, but they’re not running ahead either. There are opportunities in all of them.”

The study said the title of an electrician could soon be labeled a hot job in the next few years.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1...
Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather.
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative crews were working Wednesday afternoon west of Mammoth...
Thousands without power following winter storm
An overturned semi-truck stalled traffic on one Northeast Arkansas highway.
Semi-truck rollover crash cleared
A look at the space where Barnes and Noble will make their return to Jonesboro.
New bookstore brings excitement and concerns

Latest News

masks
Arkansas court lifts judge’s ruling against mask mandate ban
The money is to help with the school’s career and technical education programs.
Highland School District receives money for CTE program
An overturned semi-truck stalled traffic on one Northeast Arkansas highway.
Semi-truck rollover crash cleared
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause...
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges