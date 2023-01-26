Construction begins on new home for Paragould police

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The newest construction in Paragould is looking to put city employees and the police department under the same roof for the first time.

The city tore down an old house right across the street where their offices are now and will build a new headquarters from scratch.

For the police department, it will give them a central office they have never had before, which should improve communication.

“This one is going to have SEU’s, it’s going to have our detectives, it will have our patrol units, admin as well and city hall we are all going to be here together where right now we are all scattered out,” Captain Jason Elms said.

He said this has been a project years in the making as the city has been saving up to the point where the building will be paid for in cash.

They hope to have construction complete and move in next year.

