Craighead Electric Cooperative replacing power poles

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead Electric Cooperative is working on restoring power to customers in Lawrence County.

Craighead Electric said about 1,600 customers ended up without power when power poles snapped on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“We were watching this very closely at the end of last week and into this week. We thought it would stay north, but unfortunately, it did get us just a little bit,” Marti Hook, communications coordinator with Craighead Electric.

Hook said that while the company was prepared it did not anticipate the heavy snow, which broke at least 13 poles.

Craighead Electric said the company shouldn’t have any problem replacing those power poles.

“Thankfully, we are stocked full. We keep a close eye on our inventory, and we have several hundred so that should not be a problem for us, I do know other areas are having those struggles, but thankfully we were prepared this time,” Hook said.

At the time of publication, just over 300 Craighead Electric customers are without power.

