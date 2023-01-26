Energy Alert
Highland School District receives money for CTE program

The money is to help with the school’s career and technical education programs.
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across Northeast Arkansas received thousands of dollars in state funding for hands-on learning.

The money is to help with the school’s career and technical education programs.

Highland School District received $39,566.41 for its pre-education program.

The pre-education program is to help students begin work to enter the education field after schooling.

CTE Coordinator Roger Nicholson says he’s thankful to receive the funding.

“There is a lengthy application process for it. They only fund a low percentage of those who apply, so we were fortunate to be able to have received it.”

Nicholson says the program will help students with their futures.

“That’s the whole purpose of education is to prepare students for the next step. Anything that we can do that helps them with the next step they take, whether it’s college or career, that’s what we’re there to do.”

