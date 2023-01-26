Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jan. 26: We’re helping you plan your day

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some of us are waking up on the chilly side, and most of us will top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday looks nice with temperatures working their way into the 50s, but it will be breezy with some gusts up to 40MPH. Our next system moves in on Saturday night into Sunday; some places could pick up close to an inch of rainfall.

A wetter pattern sets up for next week, with rain chances lasting throughout most of the week. We are still watching the possibility of winter weather moving in on Wednesday, data is still all over the place, but we will watch it.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Thousands are still without power following Tuesday night’s winter weather, with crews blaming the issue on snow on tree limbs.

Arkansas lawmakers are hoping to change the term “child pornography” to “child sexual abuse material” to strengthen punishments for predators.

Barnes and Noble is coming back to Jonesboro after being destroyed in a tornado nearly three years ago, but one owner feels it could take away from his business.

Multiple investigations continue into the death of Tyre Nichols, and one public figure is demanding criminal charges for the officers involved.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1...
Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather.
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative crews were working Wednesday afternoon west of Mammoth...
Thousands without power following winter storm
A batch of winter weather in Region 8 is forcing several areas to close their doors temporarily.
City offices opening later due to winter weather
A 32-year-old, Manila man was arrested for sexual indecency with a child on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Manila man arrested for sexual indecency with a child

Latest News

A look at the space where Barnes and Noble will make their return to Jonesboro.
New bookstore brings excitement and concerns
Almost all of Stone County lost power after Tuesday night’s winter storm. Over 8,000 homes and...
Winter storm knocks out power for most of Stone County
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative crews were working Wednesday afternoon west of Mammoth...
Thousands without power following winter storm
Arkansas State provided updates in NIL, facilities, and more in State of the Pack Live
Red Wolves Raw: State of the Pack Live (1/25/23)