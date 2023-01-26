Jan. 26: We’re helping you plan your day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Some of us are waking up on the chilly side, and most of us will top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday looks nice with temperatures working their way into the 50s, but it will be breezy with some gusts up to 40MPH. Our next system moves in on Saturday night into Sunday; some places could pick up close to an inch of rainfall.

A wetter pattern sets up for next week, with rain chances lasting throughout most of the week. We are still watching the possibility of winter weather moving in on Wednesday, data is still all over the place, but we will watch it.

Thousands are still without power following Tuesday night’s winter weather, with crews blaming the issue on snow on tree limbs.

Arkansas lawmakers are hoping to change the term “child pornography” to “child sexual abuse material” to strengthen punishments for predators.

Barnes and Noble is coming back to Jonesboro after being destroyed in a tornado nearly three years ago, but one owner feels it could take away from his business.

Multiple investigations continue into the death of Tyre Nichols, and one public figure is demanding criminal charges for the officers involved.

