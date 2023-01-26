Energy Alert
Man accused of killing woman, setting house on fire

Allen Booker, 39, is being held without bond after Crittenden County sheriff's investigators said he murdered a woman and then set her house on fire.(Crittenden Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held without bond after investigators said he murdered a woman and then set her house on fire.

Allen B. Booker, 39, is charged with capital murder, arson, and first-degree battery.

According to Chief Deputy Todd Grooms, Booker is accused of stabbing 70-year-old Georgia Small to death on Jan. 20 at a home in Proctor.

Booker then attacked his father, 70-year-old Allen Booker, Jr., leaving him with multiple cuts and stab wounds, Grooms said.

Following the assault, deputies said the younger Booker then set the house on fire.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Crittenden County District Court Judge Fred Thorne found probable cause to arrest Booker and ordered he be held without bond until his arraignment in circuit court on Feb. 24.

