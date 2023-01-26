New bill would change ‘child pornography’ to ‘child sexual abuse material’

Energy Alert
A bill that advanced through the Arkansas Senate committee on Wednesday, Jan. 25 will change the term "child pornography" in Arkansas to "child sexual abuse material."
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that advanced through the Arkansas Senate committee on Wednesday, Jan. 25 will change the term “child pornography” in Arkansas to “child sexual abuse material.”

According to our content sharing partner, the bill is sponsored by Rep. Charlene Fite and she says the term “child pornography” does not adequately describe the severity of the crime.

“Using [child sexual abuse material] would put the emphasis on the crime committed against the child,” Fite said. “A child cannot consent.”

Fite thinks that the change in terminology could have an impact on sentencing. The idea came from a meeting with the Morgan Nick Foundation. The CEO Colleen Nick is an advocate for families with missing children.

