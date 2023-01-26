New bookstore brings excitement and concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement of Barnes and Noble coming back to Jonesboro there are mixed feelings, some people are excited to explore the big box store again, but one small business owner does not share that same feeling.

This announcement comes almost three years after the old location was taken out by a tornado and many book lovers like Jennifer Norton are thrilled to have them back.

“I am looking forward to it, it’s a store that I have missed, the fact that Barnes and Noble was gone was a disappointment,” Norton said.

Jennifer Norton was not alone, Paragould local Austin Weber said he felt like the area was underserved after the tornado, so he and his family opened a store of their own.

“Within our group of friends there was just a constant talk and desire for a local bookstore after Barnes and Noble got hit by the tornado,” Weber said.

Weber’s Book House opened about a year ago and Austin said he is nervous because he knows they don’t have the resources to keep up with a store like this.

“Slightly concerning because we don’t have the economy of scale that Barnes and Noble has but I’m really hoping with us being a community bookstore we can really draw on the community aspect of that,” Weber said.

Weber hopes to keep people in Paragould and throughout Greene County coming to his store, but those in Jonesboro they are happy to have an option a little closer to home.

“I like to browse I like to go into different sections, you know the travel section, and see what they have which is hard to do on amazon,” Norton said.

There is no timetable for when the store might move in.

