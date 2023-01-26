Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert with two counts of financial identity fraud, six counts of forgery, and two counts of theft of property.

According to the affidavit, Paragould police officers responded to a local restaurant on Jan. 24 regarding someone fraudulently using a credit card to order food.

When officers attempted to detain Hebert, they reported he tried to drive away, but they stopped him.

During questioning, Hebert told them he was staying at a local motel but would provide no details on the restaurant incident, the court documents said.

After obtaining a search warrant for the room, Detective Robert Sexton said officers found “identifying information for multiple individuals, electronic devices, blank credit cards, and a printer. They also discovered multiple printed checks with the victims’ name on them and forged signatures.”

When detectives contacted one of the victims, he said someone had been stealing his identity and using his reward points to rent hotel rooms.

“The individual also advised he was out somewhere around $12,000,” Sexton reported. “The victim from the initial call advised she was missing around $4,000 due to the fraudulent activity.”

A search of Hebert’s electronic devices turned up notifications of money transactions from the initial victim’s account, the affidavit said.

During a Mirandized interview, Hebert reportedly told investigators “he had done nothing wrong and that he was just a lookout.”

After reviewing the case, Judge Stidham found probable cause to arrest Hebert and ordered that he be held without bond until his arraignment in circuit court.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.