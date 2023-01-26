Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone in MLB.com Top 10 prospects list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside Rebel is earning more accolades on his Road to The Show.

Gavin Stone is #10 in the MLB.com ranking of the top righthanded pitching prospects.

The UCA alum was dominant on the bump in 2022, recording 9 wins, 168 strikeouts, and a 1.48 ERA. Batters hit just .206 against Stone, he pitched in Single A, Double A, and Triple A. We’ll see soon if Gavin will be invited to Los Angeles Dodgers spring training.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.