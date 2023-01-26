Energy Alert
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone in MLB.com Top 10 prospects list

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside Rebel is earning more accolades on his Road to The Show.

Gavin Stone is #10 in the MLB.com ranking of the top righthanded pitching prospects.

The UCA alum was dominant on the bump in 2022, recording 9 wins, 168 strikeouts, and a 1.48 ERA. Batters hit just .206 against Stone, he pitched in Single A, Double A, and Triple A. We’ll see soon if Gavin will be invited to Los Angeles Dodgers spring training.

