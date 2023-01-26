Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses SB43

SB43, a bill that would classify drag shows as ‘adult entertainment’, is a hot topic this month...
SB43, a bill that would classify drag shows as ‘adult entertainment’, is a hot topic this month with many different opinions on the topic floating around.(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - SB43, a bill that would classify drag shows as ‘adult entertainment’, is a hot topic this month with many different opinions on the topic floating around.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave her opinion on the bill.

“I think we have to do everything – I’ve been very clear and talked about this extensively – we can to protect children. I think that’s what this bill does, so I would be supportive of it in its current form and will continue to take steps and do things that I believe protect the children of Arkansas.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
Multiple vehicles stalled on highway, road shut down
Counties currently under a Winter Storm Warning or Watch.
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather.
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
The store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1...
Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro
Investigators arrested 49-year-old Harvey John Taylor on the evening of Jan. 23 at a home in...
Two arrested in connection with sheriff’s office employee’s murder

Latest News

A bill that advanced through the Arkansas Senate committee on Wednesday, Jan. 25 will change...
New bill would change ‘child pornography’ to ‘child sexual abuse material’
Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House
Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House
Drag performer MD Hunter, whose stage name is Athena Sinclair, testifies before a state Senate...
Arkansas Senate OKs drag show restrictions; heads to House