Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler rollover shuts down traffic

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned semi-truck has stalled traffic on one Northeast Arkansas highway.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on Highway 135 just north of the State Highway 90 intersection in Clay County.

At this time, all lanes of traffic are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

ArDOT reported at 11 a.m. that there were injuries but did not state how many people were hurt or the severity of the injuries.

Motorists are urged to use caution and be prepared to stop in this area.

