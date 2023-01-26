Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Crash with possible injuries on I-555

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash was located at mile marker 46.7 in Jonesboro.(IDriveArkansas.com)
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash was located at mile marker 46.7 in Jonesboro.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with possible injuries on Interstate 555.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash was located at mile marker 46.7 in Jonesboro, near the Strawfloor Road exit.

According to ArDOT, there are “possible” injuries.

As of 1:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, all southbound lanes are affected.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

