Traffic Alert: Crash with possible injuries on I-555

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with possible injuries on Interstate 555.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash was located at mile marker 46.7 in Jonesboro, near the Strawfloor Road exit.

According to ArDOT, there are “possible” injuries.

As of 1:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, all southbound lanes are affected.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

