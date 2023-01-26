Energy Alert
Winter storm knocks out power for most of Stone County

Almost all of Stone County lost power after Tuesday night’s winter storm. Over 8,000 homes and...
Almost all of Stone County lost power after Tuesday night’s winter storm. Over 8,000 homes and businesses were left in the dark.(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Almost all of Stone County lost power after Tuesday night’s winter storm. Over 8,000 homes and businesses were left in the dark.

Entergy crews have been working hard throughout the day and hope to have some areas restored by Thursday according to our content-sharing partner. Only half of the county’s power lines have been checked for damage due to the rural area can’t handle the heavy equipment. Entergy has to send teams out on foot to assess the damage and bring in special equipment.

Some people are getting gas for their generators while others are running their cars to charge their phones.

Locals say the last time they saw weather this bad was in 2008 when it took two weeks to restore their power.

