5 former MPD officers charged with murder out on bond

5 former MPD officers out on bond(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail.

Tadarrius Bean, 23, Justin Smith, 28, and Desmond Mills, 32, are out of jail on a $250,000 bond.

Demetrius Haley, 29, and Emmit Martin, 30, had a $350,000 bond.

All five are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault - act in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, and aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon.

There is no hearing information at this time.

Officers were held in “special management housing” meaning they were kept away from the general population, according to Shelby County Sherriff’s Office.

The five officers were fired following an internal investigation for their involvement in Nichols’ death.

MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

All five have their own criminal defense attorneys representing them. Action News 5 heard from two of those attorneys for the first time in this case Thursday.

“We’re learning as you are and we know the prosecutors well have nothing but good things to say about them and as usual we’ll work together to make sure there’s a fair and just outcome,” said Blake Ballin, defense attorney for Desmond Mills.

Meanwhile, the public release of the traffic stop video will be released on Friday after 6 p.m.

Several entities across Shelby County are amending their schedules today due to the anticipated reaction of the traffic stop video release.

