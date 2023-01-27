A-State men’s basketball falls at Southern Miss

The Arkansas State men’s basketball team trailed Southern Miss by just three points early in the second half, but the Golden Eagles shot 52 percent the rest of the way to hand the Red Wolves a 73-57 road setback Thursday night at Reed Green Coliseum.

A-State (9-13, 1-8) was led by forwards Markise Davis and Omar El-Sheikh with a team-high 10 points each, while freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. added eight points and a career-best eight assists.

Southern Miss (18-4, 7-2) countered with four players reaching double figures, including forward DeAndre Pinckney with a game-high 18 points, to run its home record this season to 11-0 and remain tied atop the Sun Belt Conference standings.

The Golden Eagles took just a 33-27 lead into halftime, but increased their field goal percentage from .417 in the first half to .518 in the second to outscore the Red Wolves 40-30 over the final 20 minutes.

Arkansas State jumped out to a 10-7 lead six minutes into the game, but the Southern Miss responded with an 11-0 run to go up 18-10 with 12 minutes remaining in the half. A-State pulled back within four points three times before Southern Miss took a six-point advantage into the break.

Sophomore forward Julian Lual knocked down a three on the Red Wolves’ first possession of the second half to make the score 33-30, but they wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the way. The Golden Eagles used an 11-2 run over the next five minutes to open up a double-digit lead that eventually reached as much as 19 points.

Southern Miss hit 29-of-64 shots to end the game with an overall .453 mark from the field in comparison to a A-State’s .415 percentage (22-of-53). A-State, which shot a little above 40 percent each half, was hurt by nine turnovers the Golden Eagles turned into 15 points. The home squad also held a 44-26 rebounding advantage and scored 11 second-chance points to go along with 38 points in the paint.

Arkansas State returns to action Saturday, Jan. 28, with a 3:30 p.m. road outing at Appalachian State. The game will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.