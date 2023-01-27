Charges against former police chief charged with rape dropped

TURRELL, Ark. (KAIT) – A former Crittenden County police chief charged with rape and sexual extortion is a free man after a judge dismissed the charges against him.

An attorney for former Turrell police chief Perry Jennings said the charges filed against Jennings were dismissed in September 2022.

Attorney Aarika Thompson said new information was presented to the judge that “evidensary issues came to light” that crimes Jennings were charged with were not possible.

Jennings was charged in late 2021 after a woman said Jennings approached her at a gas station and took her back to the police department, where she says the assault happened following an investigation by Arkansas State Police.

Thompson said charges could be refiled, but she does expect that to happen.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.