Week 4 of Fast Break Friday Night features rivalry games and conference matchups.

Some of the rivalries in the spotlight are GCT at Paragould, Brookland at Westside, and Marmaduke at Rector. There’s also a couple Mississippi County clashes. 3A-3 leader Osceola hosts Gosnell, Manila is on the road at Rivercrest.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

Fast Break Friday Night (1/27/23) - The Rundown

Jonesboro at LR Central (Boys)

Jonesboro at LR Central (Girls)

Nettleton at Searcy (Boys)

Nettleton at Searcy (Girls)

Greene County Tech at Paragould (Boys)

Greene County Tech at Paragould (Girls)

Brookland at Westside (Boys)

Southside at Blytheville (Boys)

Gosnell at Osceola (Boys)

Manila at Rivercrest (Boys)

Tuckerman at Salem (Girls)

Earle at Buffalo Island Central (Boys)

Marmaduke at Rector (Boys)

Lawrence County Tournament celebrates centennial

Fast Break Players of the Week

