Hawley leads demanding rollback of Biden’s new WOTUS Rule

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a...
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a ruling that controls how water is used on the state’s farms.(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a ruling that controls how water is used on the state’s farms.

Senator Hawley led the Missouri Republican delegation in sending a letter to EPA, the delegation including Senator Eric Schmitt, Rep. Ann Wagner, Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Rep. Mark Alford, Rep. Sam Graves, Rep. Eric Burlison, and Rep. Jason Smith. The letter sent to EPA Administrator, Michael Regan, and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Michael Connor, called on the administration to immediately rescind its controversial new Waters of the United States Rule.

Senator Hawley believes that the new WOTUS Rule is a radical interpretation of the Clean Water act. It will cause Missouri Farmers and Ranchers manage drainage ditches on their property to government standards.

“What this would do is take every little bit of water and cause it to be regulated by the federal government. And for what?,” Senator Hawley said.

The new regulations are scheduled to go into effect in March of this year. You can read the full letter sent to Regan and Connor here.

