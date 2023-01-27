Jan. 27: We’re helping you plan your day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Another cold start today, but temperatures warm into the 50s this afternoon. Those warm temperatures will be coupled with southerly wind gusts at 30+ mph!

A wind advisory is in effect for extreme northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel. Showers are still set to come in Saturday night into Sunday with most places picking up 0.50″-1.00″ of rainfall.

We get a break on Monday, but more precipitation moves in on Tuesday. At this time, some wintry accumulations may occur. These wintry mix chances linger into Wednesday and Thursday too.

Next week’s forecast will be a tricky one so stay tuned!

Jonesboro police are currently investigating a possible homicide, and one person is already in custody.

Reactions are pouring in after the five officers involved in a traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death were charged.

Arkansas lawmakers are hoping to change how gender is handled in school bathrooms thanks to a new bill.

The future of a new bypass through Jonesboro is now becoming a reality.

