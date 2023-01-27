Jonesboro native joins Sen. Boozman’s staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT/Edited news release)-Jonesboro residents will be happy to hear a familiar voice when they call U.S. Senator John Boozman’s (R-AR) Washington, D.C. office.

Ben Campbell, who grew up in the heart of Craighead County, has joined the senator’s team as a staff assistant.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to join Senator Boozman and his dedicated staff in Washington. I look forward to contributing to the continuing success of Senator Boozman’s office, and I am proud to serve the good people of Arkansas,” Campbell said.

“Ben is a great addition to our team,” Boozman said. “He has demonstrated a passion for public service, and I appreciate his enthusiasm and commitment to providing the best services and outreach to Arkansans.”

In the staff assistant role, Campbell’s responsibilities include answering questions from Arkansans who contact the Washington office about pending legislation and debates on the floor, as well as organizing tours and processing flag requests.

Prior to joining Boozman’s staff, Campbell served as an intern in the offices of Congressmen French Hill (R-AR-02) and Warren Davidson (R-OH-08).

Campbell is a 2018 graduate of Valley View High School and a 2022 graduate of the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. He earned a bachelor’s degree in international studies. He is the son of John and Braun Campbell.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.