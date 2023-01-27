Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro native joins Sen. Boozman’s staff

Ben Campbell, who grew up in the heart of Craighead County, has joined Sen. John Boozman's...
Ben Campbell, who grew up in the heart of Craighead County, has joined Sen. John Boozman's (R-AR) team as a staff assistant.(Sen. John Boozman)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT/Edited news release)-Jonesboro residents will be happy to hear a familiar voice when they call U.S. Senator John Boozman’s (R-AR) Washington, D.C. office.

Ben Campbell, who grew up in the heart of Craighead County, has joined the senator’s team as a staff assistant.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to join Senator Boozman and his dedicated staff in Washington. I look forward to contributing to the continuing success of Senator Boozman’s office, and I am proud to serve the good people of Arkansas,” Campbell said.

“Ben is a great addition to our team,” Boozman said. “He has demonstrated a passion for public service, and I appreciate his enthusiasm and commitment to providing the best services and outreach to Arkansans.”

In the staff assistant role, Campbell’s responsibilities include answering questions from Arkansans who contact the Washington office about pending legislation and debates on the floor, as well as organizing tours and processing flag requests.

Prior to joining Boozman’s staff, Campbell served as an intern in the offices of Congressmen French Hill (R-AR-02) and Warren Davidson (R-OH-08).

Campbell is a 2018 graduate of Valley View High School and a 2022 graduate of the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. He earned a bachelor’s degree in international studies. He is the son of John and Braun Campbell.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the space where Barnes and Noble will make their return to Jonesboro.
New bookstore brings excitement and concerns
An overturned semi-truck stalled traffic on one Northeast Arkansas highway.
Semi-truck rollover crash cleared
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash was located at mile marker 46.7 in...
Crash with possible injuries on I-555
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause...
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers were...
Possible homicide under investigation

Latest News

SD House committee passes grocery tax cut
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut
Sen. Hawley wants to ban TikTok in the U.S. due to security risks from the Chinese government.
Sen. Hawley announces bill to ban TikTok in U.S.
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
SB43, a bill that would classify drag shows as ‘adult entertainment’, is a hot topic this month...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses SB43