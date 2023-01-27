Energy Alert
Parents worried after threat against school

Nettleton School District increased security after a threat on social media.
Nettleton School District increased security after a threat on social media.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nerve-racking time at Nettleton School District; parents and students were concerned about safety after a threat went viral on social media.

The post said four men were coming to the school at 10:30 a.m. When kids found out, there was a line of parents ready to pick up their children, some waiting up to an hour to get them.

One woman who wanted to stay anonymous said this is just one of the reasons why she gets nervous taking her kids to school.

“I send my kids to get an education not to worry about if they are going to get shot up at school,” she said. “I started getting text messages from my son and I was very concerned.”

She was one of those parents who showed up to the school when her child sent her the photo and descried the scene.

“When I arrived at the school to pick up my son up there was a line of cars and parents all over the school there was a huge police presence,” she said.

Now some parents thought the situation was related to multiple students being suspended earlier in the week, but Dr. Karen Curtner said as far as she knows, the instances were not related.

“That suspension was due to three separate fights and the majority of that was due to students posting it on social media,” Curtner said.

The school allowed the kids to check out with no penalty, and there was increased security on all the campuses throughout the day.

The Jonesboro Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

