Police investigating online threat at Jonesboro school

Extra police and school resource officers called to school following online threat.
Extra police and school resource officers called to school following online threat.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating an online threat to a Jonesboro school.

Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said Friday morning that extra officers were on the Nettleton School District’s campuses following a threat made on social media.

The threat, which has been shared with Region 8 News, claimed that four men would be “shooting up” the high school and junior high school.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Dr. Lacy Baker, superintendent of curriculum and assessment for Nettleton Public Schools, stressed that no schools within the district were on lockdown.

She confirmed that they do have extra security and that the district’s student resource officers are “highly visible.”

“JPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, Nettleton SROs, and NPS administration are currently investigating, and additional safety precautions are in place at both of these Nettleton campuses,” school administrators said in a statement shared on social media at 8:21 a.m.

To read the statement in its entirety, click here.

