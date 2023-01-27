Possible homicide under investigation

Energy Alert
The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100-block of County Road 457.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a possible homicide.

The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100-block of County Road 457.

He said one person is in custody, but he could not provide any further details.

The desk sergeant added since the incident happened outside of city limits, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office should be handling the investigation, but Jonesboro police were assisting.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

