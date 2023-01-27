Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sen. Hawley announces bill to ban TikTok in U.S.

Sen. Hawley wants to ban TikTok in the U.S. due to security risks from the Chinese government.
Sen. Hawley wants to ban TikTok in the U.S. due to security risks from the Chinese government.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - It it’s up to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, cell phones in the U.S. will have one less app, TikTok. Wednesday Senator Hawley announced he is introducing a bill to ban the popular app in the U.S. The video-sharing app is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The app is incredibly popular with younger users and has over two billion downloads worldwide. It’s something Senator Hawley said is a major security risk.

”Here’s the problem with TikTok, it is really a major security and privacy concern for every American, especially kids,” said Hawley. “If you’ve got TikTok on your phone, it is reading your emails, it is looking at your photos, it is accessing your contact list, and it is making that information available to the Chinese Communist Party, period.”

This comes after President Biden signed Hawley’s No TikTok on Government Devices Act into law this past December, which bans TikTok on all federal government devices.

In a statement Senator Hawley said “TikTok poses a threat to all Americans who have the app on their devices. It opens the door for the Chinese Communist Party to access Americans’ personal information, keystrokes, and location through aggressive data harvesting. Banning it on government devices was a step in the right direction, but now is the time to ban it nationwide to protect the American people.”

According to a statement, Representative Ken Buck (CO-4) will introduce the bill in the House. A date has not yet ben set.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the space where Barnes and Noble will make their return to Jonesboro.
New bookstore brings excitement and concerns
An overturned semi-truck stalled traffic on one Northeast Arkansas highway.
Semi-truck rollover crash cleared
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash was located at mile marker 46.7 in...
Crash with possible injuries on I-555
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause...
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers were...
Possible homicide under investigation

Latest News

Ben Campbell, who grew up in the heart of Craighead County, has joined Sen. John Boozman's...
Jonesboro native joins Sen. Boozman’s staff
Extra police and school resource officers called to school following online threat.
Police investigating online threat at Jonesboro school
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
All 5 captured inmates back in St. Francois County, Mo. custody after escape
The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers were...
Possible homicide under investigation