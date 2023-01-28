Arkansas State track & field sets Sun Belt records Thursday & Friday

Camryn Newton-Smith shattered her own school record and became the Sun Belt Conference record holder in the pentathlon on Thursday, totaling 4,356 points at the Texas Tech Multi.

Newton-Smith posted a pair of personal bests in the event en route to topping her previous record by 285 points and besting the league mark by 153 points, while also recording the top pentathlon score in the NCAA this season. She bested a pair of 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships competitors in the triumph.

The senior opened with a time of 8.47 in the 60-meter hurdles, just .01 seconds shy of her previous best in the event before taking the lead with a collegiate-best clearance of 1.81m (5-11.25) in the high jump that ranks third in school history. Newton-Smith recorded another best in the shot put, throwing 12.80m (42-0) to remain atop the leaderboard through three events.

In the long jump portion, Newton-Smith leaped 6.15m (20-2.25) to remain in the lead with one event to go. The Greenbank, Australia, native clinched the record and the victory in the 800 meters, clocking a time of 2:26.97.

A day after the Sun Belt Conference pentathlon record fell, two more league marks succumbed to the same fate by the Arkansas State track and field teams on Friday.

Freshman Colby Eddowes began the day his own school record in the heptathlon with a Sun Belt-record score of 5,805 points in a fifth-place finish at the Texas Tech Open and Multis. In the nightcap at the UW Invitational in Seattle, the quartet of Rahel Broemmel, Namibia Clavier, Cheyenne Melvin and Pauline Meyer shattered the school record of 11:44.22 set last Friday at Vanderbilt with a time of 11:13.68 – a mark that is nearly 16 seconds faster than the previous league record set in 2001 by Little Rock (11:29.63).

Joining Eddowes in the top 10 was Patryk Baran, whose score of 5,376 is third-best in program history.

Aimar Palma Simo won the men’s weight throw at Texas Tech, matching his career-best throw on his fifth attempt with a mark of 19.88m (65-2.75).

Hannah Morris leaped a career-best 6.08m (19-11.5) to earn a runner-up finish in the women’s long jump, moving to fourth in school history in the event. Courtney Thomas matched his season best in the men’s long jump, placing eighth with a mark of 7.17m (23-6.25).

On the straightaway, Jonae Cook once again clocked a career-best time, with the senior finishing second in 60 meters qualifying with a time of 7.39. She just missed the cut in the semifinals, finishing 10th with a time of 7.42.

Will Glass placed fifth in the men’s 60-meter hurdles final, recording a time of 7.92 in the final after a qualifying mark of 7.95. Tyra Nabors reached the semifinal of the women’s 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.78 in the first round.

In the women’s pole vault, Avery Shell tied for fourth with a clearance of 3.73m (12-2.75) while rookie Bella Coscetti vaulted a collegiate-best 3.58m (11-9). Trace Southcleared a season-best in the men’s pole vault with a mark of 4.79m (15-8.5).

A-State’s men’s DMR squad of Hannes Fahl, Jermie Walker, Lasse Funck and Dawson Mayberry closed out the night’s action with the third-best mark in school history, crossing in 9:53.48.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.