Black River Technical College receives $12,500 grant

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at a local technical college could soon see help with tuition and testing thanks to a large grant.

The Black River Technical College (BRTC) Foundation has received a grant of $12,500 from the Gene HAAS Foundation.

According to a social media post, the grant money will be used to help with student tuition, NIMS testing, and student memberships in SkillsUSA, according to Rick Barker, a machine tool technology instructor.

