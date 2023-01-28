Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Black River Technical College receives $12,500 grant

Students at a local technical college could soon see help with tuition and testing thanks to a...
Students at a local technical college could soon see help with tuition and testing thanks to a large grant.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at a local technical college could soon see help with tuition and testing thanks to a large grant.

The Black River Technical College (BRTC) Foundation has received a grant of $12,500 from the Gene HAAS Foundation.

According to a social media post, the grant money will be used to help with student tuition, NIMS testing, and student memberships in SkillsUSA, according to Rick Barker, a machine tool technology instructor.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers were...
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting
Police are investigating an online threat to a Jonesboro school.
Police investigating online threat at Jonesboro school
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Judge rejects FUMC’s request for restraining order against state conference
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49

Latest News

Both the Arkansas House and Senate Democrats continue to push for higher teacher pay and filed...
Both sides respond on Arkansas teacher pay bill
Salem girls beat Tuckerman
Fast Break Overtime: Salem girls beat Tuckerman, improve to 19-3
Blytheville boys beat Southside
Fast Break Overtime: Blytheville boys beat Southside, improve to 24-1
Golden Hurricane win at LR Central, now 1st in 6A Central
Fast Break Friday Night (1/27/23): Jonesboro beats LR Central, moves into 1st in 6A Central