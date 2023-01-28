Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Both sides respond on Arkansas teacher pay bill

Both the Arkansas House and Senate Democrats continue to push for higher teacher pay and filed...
Both the Arkansas House and Senate Democrats continue to push for higher teacher pay and filed a bill on Thursday, Jan 28 called the RAISE Act of 2023 according to our content-sharing partner.(MGN ONLINE)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Both the Arkansas House and Senate Democrats continue to push for higher teacher pay and filed a bill on Thursday, Jan 28 called the RAISE Act of 2023 according to our content-sharing partner.

Both Republicans and Democrats said they want higher teacher salaries, but the way to do it is up for debate.

“We wanted to bring it back again, obviously it wasn’t successful,” said House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough (D-District 74). “The governor didn’t take it up in the special session, so we wanted to bring it back the 2023 version of it this time because it’s still our priority.”

This bill would raise starting teacher pay from $36,000 to $50,000 and include a $10,000 bonus for every teacher in Arkansas. A companion bill has also been filed to raise school staff pay to $15 an hour.

“We give $72,000 a year to the school district per teacher but the superintendents and the school boards just don’t spend it on teacher pay,” Senate Majority Leader Bart Hester said. “We’re doing our part it’s just getting spent differently on a local level… that’s why they’re filing a bill trying to force superintendents and school boards to actually pay teachers what we send to teachers.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers were...
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting
Police are investigating an online threat to a Jonesboro school.
Police investigating online threat at Jonesboro school
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Judge rejects FUMC’s request for restraining order against state conference
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49

Latest News

Students at a local technical college could soon see help with tuition and testing thanks to a...
Black River Technical College receives $12,500 grant
Salem girls beat Tuckerman
Fast Break Overtime: Salem girls beat Tuckerman, improve to 19-3
Blytheville boys beat Southside
Fast Break Overtime: Blytheville boys beat Southside, improve to 24-1
Golden Hurricane win at LR Central, now 1st in 6A Central
Fast Break Friday Night (1/27/23): Jonesboro beats LR Central, moves into 1st in 6A Central