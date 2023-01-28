Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FDA proposes new blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks sees this as a great opportunity to boost donations
The new policy would be eliminating the three-month waiter period for donating blood.
The new policy would be eliminating the three-month waiter period for donating blood.
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Friday, January, 27 the FDA announced a new plan to allow gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships to donate blood.

Under current rules, gay and bisexual men could donate if they’d abstained from sex for three months, but thanks to a new study that might change.

“This will give an opportunity to a large portion of the population that had been excluded in the past,” said executive director of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Anthony Roberts.

The rule started in the 80′s in the wake of the AIDS Epidemic. If the new rule is approved, blood donors who report a new sexual partner or more than one sexual partner would be asked about their sexual activity over the last three months.

The rules, however, would not change for people with HIV and those who take medication for HIV, as they would still be asked not to donate blood. Regardless of who the blood is coming from, as per usual it would face rigorous testing before reaching any patients.

The next step in the process is a 60-day waiting period where anyone can voice any concerns about the potential rule change. If the rule is changed Roberts says they hope to have everything in place by the end of the year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge rejects FUMC’s request for restraining order against state conference
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit
The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers were...
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting

Latest News

“The Scottsboro Boys” at Playhouse on the Square in Midtown.
A start to healing, honoring Tyre Nichols’ life
Greyhounds and Lady Greyhounds sweep Lawrence County Tournament titles
Sloan-Hendrix sweeps boys & girls championships at 100th Lawrence County Tournament
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit
NEA Progress hosted a health fair to help those underrepresented, unhoused and underpaid in...
Group hosts community health fair
A polar plunge was held in Paragould on Saturday. The polar plunge was held to benefit Special...
Community braces for a cold plunge