Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers were...
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting
A look at the space where Barnes and Noble will make their return to Jonesboro.
New bookstore brings excitement and concerns
Police are investigating an online threat to a Jonesboro school.
Police investigating online threat at Jonesboro school
An overturned semi-truck stalled traffic on one Northeast Arkansas highway.
Semi-truck rollover crash cleared
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49

Latest News

Golden Hurricane win at LR Central, now 1st in 6A Central
Fast Break Friday Night (1/27/23): Jonesboro beats LR Central, moves into 1st in 6A Central
Rams sweep GCT in rivalry hoops doubleheader
Fast Break Friday Night (1/27/23): Paragould sweeps Greene County Tech in 5A East doubleheader
Raiders sweep Searcy
Fast Break Friday Night (1/27/23): Nettleton sweeps Searcy in 5A East doubleheader
Bearcats beat Westside on rivalry night
Fast Break Friday Night (1/27/23): Brookland boys beat Westside