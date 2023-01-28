Energy Alert
I-55 bridge clear, protestors marching back into Memphis

Protestors gathered by the dozens on I-55 in the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest...
Protestors gathered by the dozens on I-55 in the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest footage.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Protestors are marching back into Memphis after the I-55 bridge was shut down both ways due to the crowds Friday night.

This comes following the release of SkyCop and police body camera footage by the City of Memphis showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols before his consequential death.

Action News 5 is live on the scene and will be providing updates.

