Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

John Legend shares picture of new baby girl

John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.
John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.(Instagram/johnlegend)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re getting a look at the newest addition to the Legend family.

Singer John Legend shared a photo on social media of his newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their daughter two weeks ago.

Legend captioned his post saying, “Our new love.”

Teigen previously shared a photo of Esti’s face earlier this week.

The star couple shares two other children together, Luna and Miles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers were...
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting
Police are investigating an online threat to a Jonesboro school.
Police investigating online threat at Jonesboro school
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Judge rejects FUMC’s request for restraining order against state conference
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49

Latest News

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Ukraine: ‘Fast-track’ talks underway for missiles, planes
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Police warn that torture suspect is using dating apps to find new victims
A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of...
Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs