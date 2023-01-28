Energy Alert
Leaders speak out after watching Nichols police encounter

Protestors took to I-55 in the wake of Tyre Nichols' video being released.
Protestors took to I-55 in the wake of Tyre Nichols' video being released.(Action News 5)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after the Memphis Police Department released video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by officers, protestors flooded the streets in Memphis.

Leaders are speaking out against what happened across the country. Even right here in our area, the NAACP Jonesboro chapter President Shamal Carter described his thoughts after watching the video.

“I am completely outraged with the lack of professionalism and the outrageous use of excessive force when it came to these officers no one black, white, yellow, pink, or green should be a victim of this brutal police brutality,” said Carter.

Carter said their chapter of the NAACP has been in close contact with the Jonesboro Police Department about this incident. He said they want to work to continue good community relations with the department.

He said he also understands that people may want to protest, but he urged people here in Jonesboro and other cities to do it peacefully.

