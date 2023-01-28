Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri state housing relief program applicants to be put on a waitlist due to high capacity

Applications are now being accepting for the State Assistance for Housing Relief Program.
Applications are now being accepting for the State Assistance for Housing Relief Program.(SAFHR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The State Assistance for Housing Relief program (SAFHR) for renters and landlords says new applicants will be put on a waitlist.

According to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, the reason for the waitlist is that the SAFHR program has more requests than there are funds available.

MHDC says Missouri will join more than 25 states who have distributed all the emergency rental assistance funding for housing stability allocated by the federal government. According to its website, eligible Missouri tenants in need of assistance with past-due or up to three months of forward rent and utilities should apply.

“The SAFHR program was designed to provide temporary immediate emergency assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After two years, over $600 million in federal stimulus funds assisted more than 100,000 applicants and prevented over 75,000 households from eviction. The SAFHR staff is grateful to have been able to help so many thousands of households and though the application portal will be closing, tenants with additional needs may be able to find assistance by calling 211 to locate a local non-profit who provide assistance through MHDC’s many other programs. Additionally, the Housing Stability and Eviction Diversion (HSED) program will continue to operate to help households with active eviction filings with legal assistance and case management,” says the MHDC website.

For other questions or more information, call 833-541-1599, email mo.safhr@mhdc.com or visit mhdc.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge rejects FUMC’s request for restraining order against state conference
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit
The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers were...
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting

Latest News

“The Scottsboro Boys” at Playhouse on the Square in Midtown.
A start to healing, honoring Tyre Nichols’ life
Greyhounds and Lady Greyhounds sweep Lawrence County Tournament titles
Sloan-Hendrix sweeps boys & girls championships at 100th Lawrence County Tournament
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit
NEA Progress hosted a health fair to help those underrepresented, unhoused and underpaid in...
Group hosts community health fair
A polar plunge was held in Paragould on Saturday. The polar plunge was held to benefit Special...
Community braces for a cold plunge