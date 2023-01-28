Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit

Chief CJ Davis
Chief CJ Davis
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief C.J Davis on how to move forward for the department after the death of Tyre Nichols and it was decided that it was best to permanently deactivate the unit.

This decision was made in the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders and the uninvolved officers.

The officers currently assigned to the unit agreed with this next step.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The desk sergeant told Region 8 News that sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers were...
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting
Police are investigating an online threat to a Jonesboro school.
Police investigating online threat at Jonesboro school
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Judge rejects FUMC’s request for restraining order against state conference
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49

Latest News

Protestors march outside Memphis Police Department Headquarters following the release of the...
Protestors rally in support of Tyre Nichols
On Friday, Jan. 28, a social media post congratulated the new Superintendent of Hayti School...
Coach Pick gets picked for superintendent
The Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate multiple counterfeit bills that keep...
Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues counterfeit bill investigation
Students at a local technical college could soon see help with tuition and testing thanks to a...
Black River Technical College receives $12,500 grant