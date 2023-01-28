Protestors rally in support of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several protests have been organized Saturday in the wake of the release of Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop footage.

Memphis native Bryson Lashun Potts, better known as rapper NLE Choppa, organized a march to “Skate for Tyre” in Parkway Village Saturday afternoon.

“Today I felt it in my heart to turn a negative situation into a positive. I actually went to sleep dwelling on how I could wake up today and do that,” he said before the rally. “I just wanna skate for Tyre, in respect to him, and know that’s what he would’ve wanted everyone to act.”

Supporters of all ages were seen on both wheel and foot, chanting, “Skate for Tyre.”

Protestors were also seen marching outside MPD Headquarters Downtown.

Many who marched along the I-55 bridge Friday night reappeared for Saturday afternoon’s demonstration.

Memphis City Council Vice-Chair JB Smiley was seen marching alongside the crowds.

“We damn sure don’t stand for beating someone down in the streets of Memphis,” he shouted.

Action News 5 is live Downtown and will provide updates.

Day 2 of protests since release of footage of Tyre Nichols traffic stop.



Many of protestors on 1-55 bridge last night are now in front of MPD headquarters. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/iNueum4SNd — Kelli Cook (@TVKelliC) January 28, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.