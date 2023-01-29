Earle’s Roshala Scott scores 1000th point, A-State women fall to Marshall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s women’s basketball team racked up 22 offensive rebounds, but converted them into just 15 second-chance points in a 71-59 loss to Marshall Saturday afternoon inside First National Bank Arena.

A-State (6-15, 1-9 SBC) edged the Thundering Herd (12-9, 5-5) in the rebounding column 45-43, and gave up just eight turnovers, but shot just 27.6 percent from the field in the contest.

Izzy Higginbottom led the Red Wolves with 18 points, while Leilani Augmon added 11 points and six boards. Melodie Kapinga registered a game-high 12 rebounds, including six offensive boards for her ninth straight game with four or more. Anna Griffin scored nine points with Kiayra Ellis notched eight points and six rebounds off the bench.

As a team, A-State connected on 12 of 14 from the free-throw line (85.7 percent) while Marshall shot 43.1 percent (25-58) from the floor and 76.2 percent (16-21) from the charity stripe.

Two players scored in double figures for Marshall, as Roshala Scott led all players with 25 points on 10-of-16 from the field and Abby Beeman dropped 14 points and 12 rebounds while doling out seven assists.

Marshall led by as much as a dozen in a fast-paced opening quarter before A-State closed the period on a 10-2 run. Keya Patton drained a trey with 36 seconds left to cut the Herd’s lead to 25-21 after one.

The Red Wolves pulled within three on a 3-point score by Higginbottom midway through the second, then cut a seven-point margin down to four with under a minute to go in the half with another from deep. Marshall converted a free throw with 30 seconds left to take a 39-34 advantage into the locker room.

A back-and-forth third quarter saw Marshall maintain its lead, owning a 54-45 lead after three. Augmon hit a three with 3:52 left to make it a seven-point affair, but Beeman converted four free throws inside the final minute to help double the deficit.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to the road Thursday, traveling to Coastal Carolina (10-11, 5-5). Tip-off against the Chanticleers inside the HTC Center is set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard live via the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network station 95.3 and 96.9 The Ticket Radio Network.

SOCIAL MEDIA

