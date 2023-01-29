Energy Alert
Group hosts community health fair

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A community health fair was held in Jonesboro on Saturday.

The group NEA Progress brought a health fair to a community they said is underrepresented.

NEA Progress board member Chloe Rush said it was important for the health fair to provide different health and mental health screenings.

“NEA Progress wants to show the community that the underserved and the minority groups have a place to turn when needed,” she said.

The one-day event also provided resources to further care for those who needed them.

Rush also said they wanted to provide the services at the health fair for free.

Oluwatomywa Awobayiku, a student physician with NYIT, said it was something that allowed her to grow as a student physician.

“This is something that is engrained into the work that we’ll do as future physicians and having this opportunity to get some exposure with working with potential patients, working in the community is always something that we look forward to,” she said.

She also noted how little some of the attendees get to see a doctor, so their presence there was significant.

“We are probably the first individual that they’ve seen to have some kind of screening, to learn more about their health,” she said.

Members with NEA Progress said they hope to be to continue to provide more health fairs in the future.

